Teen allegedly rapes minor cousin

An 18-year-old boy has been arrested at Okahandja for allegedly raping his seven-year-old cousin.

According to Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Inspector Raimbert Muronga, the incident allegedly occurred around 21h00 on Thursday at Oshetu no.3, Vergenoeg.

“It is alleged that the victim was asleep with the suspect in a shared room, but on different beds, when the incident took place. The suspect was arrested and the victim was taken to the hospital and examined by a doctor,” Muronga said.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Okahandja Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency