TECNO CAMON 16 Premier Wins “Camera Technology Innovation Smartphone Gold Award”at IFA

HONG KONG, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO CAMON 16 Premier won the “Camera Technology Innovation Smartphone Gold Award” for its outstanding camera functions at IFA – the world’s largest and most influential home appliance and consumer electronics event. The event was held in Germany from 3rd to 5th September. This achievement reaffirms TECNO’s camera capabilities as a leader in the mobile phone industry.

The IFA Product Technology Innovation Award is a grand selection of international consumer electronics brands, jointly created by the International Data Group (IDG) and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry. This prestigious award, jointly presented by IDG and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is recognized as within the industry as one of the most prominant awards industry insiders can recieve. Since its establishment in 2005, it has been recognized as a centralized sorting and authoritative evaluation of global consumer electronics products.

The selection was based on the principles of “openness, fairness, and transparency” and the products underwent a strict set of collection, preliminary selection, and review processes. Huawei, Siemens, TCL, Google, Sony, JD.com and other world-renowned companies also participated in this selection. TECNO CAMON 16 Premier won the Award at the title of Camera Technology Innovation Smartphone Gold Awards. This showcases TECNO’s advanced technical level and unique competitiveness in the international mobile industry.

“TECNO has been constantly striving for excellence in product functions, image, user experience and other aspects as it aims to promote innovation and the latest technologies of the electronics industry. TECNO won the unanimous favour of the judges as the product concept was aligned with the theme of ‘Innovating the Technology, Inspiring the Life’ of IFA” , said Zhu Dong Fang, Vice President of IDG Asia, “TECNO CAMON 16 Premier’s ability to automatically recognize the faces of more than three people allows for high definition stable videography. It satisfies the needs of the youth for recording both still and dynamic life as it is easy and smooth to operate. This will create a lasting impression.”

After the launch, consumers and industry experts experienced its amazing camera functions and commented that TECNO CAMON 16 Premier not only has distinctive appearance features, its industry-best 64MP rear camera and 48MP front cameras enable it easily take photos with magazine-level qualities with the intelligent switching of the wide-angle mode. The picture quality has outperformed current smartphones in the market. At the same time, many also said that TECNO CAMON 16 Premier’s professional video shooting functions demonstrates the potential of what technology can do for us – be it the 960-frame slow-motion shooting, AI scene recognition, 1080P extreme night video shooting, or 4K ultimate picture quality. The innovative power of the product proves yet again why TECNO is such a respected phone brand to win the “Camera Technology Innovation Smartphone Gold Award” at IFA.

In the future, TECNO will hasten its pace of innovation and launch trendy digital products that are more durable. TECNO will always design for the future so that users can enjoy the comfort and convenience that technology brings to life.

