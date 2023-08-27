Tataouine: head of Tunisian Observatory for Human Rights warns of renewed migrant crisis at border

Human rights activist and head of the Tunisian Observatory for Human Rights, Mustapha Abdelkebir, warned of a renewed African migrant crisis at the border after a group of 140 migrants entered Tataouine on Saturday night, where they were given shelter, while another group remained stuck at the border. Abdelkabir said dozens of migrants were crossing the border into Tunisia every day. He reported the death of two migrants who fell into one of the deep pits of the salt company in Ben Guerdane while crossing the border. The head of the Observatory believes that such a situation could worsen due to the lack of coordination between the Tunisian and Libyan sides and the latter’s failure to implement the recent agreement between the two sides to rescue African migrants and prevent them from crossing the border, whether from Tunisia to Libya or from Libya to Tunisia. Hundreds of migrants from African countries were stranded at the border during the summer, and with the intervention of the Tunisian and Libyan official authorities, all these groups were admitted after the organisations provided for their food and medical needs, especially through the Tunisian Red Crescent, and no migrants remained at the border.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse