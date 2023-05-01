Tataouine: 7th Maghreb scientific Symposium on Autism

The 7th Maghreb Scientific Symposium on Autism ended on Sunday at the Youth Complex in Tataouine.

Papers on “Therapies Adapted to Autism”, “Music Therapy as a Treatment for Autism” and “Zootherapy and Autism” were presented by Tunisian and foreign specialists from Tunisia and abroad, in addition to the organisation of an outing and artistic performances.

Speech therapist Olfa Manai insisted on the importance of psychological support for autistic children and their inclusion in schools.

President of the Association Omar Saanoun indicated that only 36 autistic children are hosted by the association due to a lack of financial and logistical resources.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse