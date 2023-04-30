Tarek Harakati re-elected at helm of Tunisian Association of Young Lawyers

Tarek Harakati was re-elected Saturday at the helm of the Tunisian Association of Young Lawyers.

He will serve a new three-year term (2023/2026), lawyer Nissaf Saidi told TAP. Fellow lawyer Mahdi Zargouba gained most votes in executive bureau elections.

The executive bureau also includes Youssef Béji, Montassar Nefzi, Mohamed Oussema Ben Nja, Ghassen Ghribi, Mohamed Ali Marzouki, Fares Mannai and Mohamed Smichi.

The Tunisian Association of Young Lawyers was founded in 1970.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse