TAP takes delivery of digital equipment from China

Tunis Afrique-Presse (TAP) news agency took delivery of a batch of digital and technological equipment, donated by the Chinese Embassy to Tunisia, at a ceremony held on Thursday at the agency’s headquarters.

The ceremony was attended by TAP CEO Najeh Missaoui, China’s ambassador to Tunisia Li Wan and officials of the agency and the embassy.

The Chinese diplomat underscored the role of the media in general, and TAP in particular, in bringing the Tunisian and Chinese peoples closer together.

He underlined that China is working to further diversify cooperation between the two countries and to expand areas of common interest, notably in the media sector.

TAP CEO thanked the Chinese embassy for its initiative, pointing out the importance of this technological equipment in contributing to the development of the agency’s work and the smooth running of its various departments.

He described the cooperation between TAP and the Chinese embassy to Tunisia as “fruitful.”

The Chinese donation includes computers, printers, smartphones, hard drives and a large-screen television set.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse