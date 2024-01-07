Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary envisages increased patronage for 2024



The Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary and Cultural Village in the Afadzato South District of the Volta region says it is expecting an increase in patronage of the Site this year.

The patronage is also expected to result in increased revenue generation by the Site above the previous years.

Mr Francis Acquaye, Manager of the Site disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they hoped to also come into contact with investors to invest in areas of accommodation, tree planting and creation of artificial sites to add value to what already existed.

He said patronage for 2023 was the best since the introduction of the Site back in the 1990s.

‘Close to 12,000 visitors consisting of both foreign and local attendees, visited the site last year.’

Mr Acquaye said the 2023 Christmas era alone recorded 700 visitors, comprising both foreigners and locals.

He said some challenges of the Site included accommodation, restaurant, bar and inadequate sightseeing activities in the Tafi Atome community.

Mr Acquaye said monkeys t

ravelling very far away to eat farmers’ crops on farms was also a challenge for them.

Source: Ghana News Agency