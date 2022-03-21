Taconic Biosciences Improves rasH2 Carcinogenicity Test System Access in Asia-Pacific Region

Four-way distribution partnership provides quality, consistent rasH2 supply to India and China, better serving global customers

RENSSELAER, N.Y., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, has appointed Nomura Siam International Co., Ltd. (NSI) and Nomura Jimusho. Inc. (NJI) as sales agents and distributors of the rasH2 Mouse Carcinogenicity Test System in India and China, respectively. These distribution arrangements greatly improve rasH2 access for the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

The rasH2 transgenic mouse model is the only short-term (6-month) carcinogenicity test system that is both accepted by global regulatory authorities and readily available in commercial production. Invented by the Central Institute for Experimental Animals (CIEA), the rasH2 model is widely used as an alternative to the 2-year carcinogenicity bioassay, providing a faster, more accurate test system that better aligns with Russell & Burch’s 3R tenets. Taconic and CLEA Japan, Inc (CLEA) have provided validated and consistent rasH2 mice for use in North America, Europe, and Asia since 2006, though access in India and China has been limited. As drug discovery and development activity increases in India and China, access to a carcinogenicity assay that is accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA), as well as local authorities, is vital.

Under the new agreement, NSI serves as sales agent and distributor for India and NJI as sales agent and distributor for China. These distributors and sales agents greatly simplify the transaction process for users located in these countries. NSI and NJI will leverage CLEA and Taconic production colonies in Japan, Denmark, and the US to meet customer demand, facilitating investigator access. Taconic, CLEA, and CIEA closely monitor these colonies and perform regular functional studies using positive control compounds to assure performance critical for drug safety assessment. The arrangement also allows CLEA and Taconic to align production to meet global demand through improved visibility into rasH2 global use and needs.

“The rasH2 model has delivered on the promise of transgenic technology by demonstrating exceptional value in carcinogenicity assessment of new drugs, and the worldwide adoption of this system is a testament to its advantages in terms of speed, specificity, and total cost,” said Dr. Michael Seiler, vice president commercial products at Taconic.

“This historic collaboration ensures customers in every country have full access to the rasH2 carcinogenicity test system,” said Ryuta Nomura, CIEA chairman of the board and CEO. “This partnership will significantly increase the likelihood that all customers globally receive rasH2 as requested with minimal delay, enabling studies to be performed sooner and ultimately helping to get new life-saving medications on the market faster.”

To learn more about the rasH2 model, please call 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email info@taconic.com.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immuno-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates service laboratories and breeding facilities in the US and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia, and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

About CIEA:

Central Institute for Experimental Animals is a private and independent non-profit institute, founded in 1952 with the aim of contributing to medical care and medical science based on animal experiments.

About CLEA:

CLEA Japan Inc. was founded in 1965 as a total system supplier of laboratory animals, their diet and equipment, to support bioscience research and development with a vision of health, welfare, and environment for humans.

CLEA operates four breeding facilities in Japan, a joint venture facility in Thailand, and Technical Service Center near Mt. Fuji in Japan.

About Nomura Siam International Co. Ltd. (NSI):

Nomura Siam International Co. Ltd., based in Bangkok, Thailand, was jointly established in 2012 by CLEA Japan, Inc. and Nomura Jimusho, Inc. to provide a one-stop service for the laboratory animal field. As a one-stop service supplier, NSI not only sells laboratory animals but also handles a wide range of related products, including equipment for rearing animals and experiments, feeds, and bedding, as well as provides consulting services for preclinical research and designing facilities for laboratory animals.

About Nomura Jimusho. Inc. (NJI):

Established in 1933 for petroleum-related businesses and diversified the activities to deal in products with unique and distinct characteristics in fields such as oil-refining catalysts, special materials, plastic containers, specialty chemicals, and life sciences. In the life sciences field, NJI/NSI have been supplying laboratory animals and various laboratory animal equipment for over a decade to overseas market, such as China, Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and recently India in the partnership with Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

