TAAG starts flying twice a day to Lisbon

The Angolan airlines TAAG will carry out two flights a day, to Lisbon, Portugal, as of Tuesday, 28th, making available, in total, 14 frequencies per week to this European country.

The objective is to add more mobility options to passengers and clients, given the growth in market demand, on this route which is one of the most consolidated international routes in the company’s operation.

According to a note released to the press, TAAG aircraft will now leave Luanda for Lisbon at 12:40 pm and 11:45 pm.

“Portugal is one of the preferred destinations and the gateway to Europe for various passengers, including tourists, families and businesses from Angola, Africa and South America”, reads the note.

However, Angola is positioned as an important hub for receiving and redirecting air traffic from Portugal to the various TAAG destinations in the southern hemisphere.

In 2023, and taking the whole of January and February as reference, 39,306 passengers were carried on the Luanda-Lisbon route, twice as many as the 18,798 passengers carried in the same period last year.

Additionally, in 2022, the Luanda-Lisbon route recorded an average load factor (occupancy rate) of 72.3%, a positive indicator within the parameters of civil aviation.

The Angolan airliner reinforces its commitment to improving customer service, providing families and the corporate segment with greater availability on connections to their preferred destinations.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)