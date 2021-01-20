ACCRA, Jan 20 (NNN-GNA) — The Government of Switzerland says it will prioritise and promote issues of peace, security and human rights as strategic foreign policy in Sub-Saharan Africa over the next four years (2021-2024).

It has also identified the issues of migration, prosperity, sustainability and digitalization as core elements of the Swiss Government’s foreign policy strategy in Africa.

This is contained in a statement signed by George Appiah Korang, Media Liaison Officer and Political Advisor at the Embassy of Switzerland, Accra, on behalf of Philip Stalder, Switzerland Ambassador to Ghana.

The statement said the Embassy’s Team was excited about the path that was ahead for Switzerland and the Sub-Region, where Ghana plays a significant and multilayered role.

“The Switzerland Government has approved a holistic strategy in Sub-Saharan Africa for the first time recognizing the diversity, challenges and opportunities it presents for our foreign policy and Swiss interests,” the statement said. — NNN-GNA

