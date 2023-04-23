Swapo party celebrates 63rd birthday at Grootfontein

Members of the Swapo party on Saturday gathered at Grootfontein in the Otjozondjupa Region to celebrate the political formation’s 63rd birthday.

The event was attended by hundreds of people who were addressed by the party’s president, Hage Geingob.

Geingob, in his speech, said it was a joyful moment to attend the 63rd anniversary of the party, which was founded on 19 April 1960 and became the liberation struggle movement that freed Namibia from the colonial oppressors.

Geingob expressed pleasure to earnestly honour the luminaries of Swapo, especially those that steered hundreds of followers to succeed during the liberation struggle days.

Such luminaries include Namibia’s Founding President, Sam Nujoma, former President, Hifikepunye Pohamba, Libertine Appolus, Peter Katjavivi and late liberation stalwarts Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, Hendrik Witbooi, Peter Nanyemba, Peter Mweshihange, Richard Kapelwa, David Meroro, Moses Garoeb, Greenwell Matongo, Ngarikutuke Tjiriange, Hidipo Hamutenya, Dimo Hamaambo, Theo-Ben Gurirab and Mose Tjitendero.

Geingob said Swapo would not have been what it is today without their determination.

“Therefore, as we celebrate 63 years of existence of our party, let us embrace our glorious history, as a successful liberation struggle movement,” he said.

He added that Swapo liberated Namibia to ensure that people live dignified lives, and now wants them to unite in fighting against the inequalities of all spheres.

“Swapo has been hard at work for the equal rights of all citizens, so that people have access to health, education, food and security,” he said.

Geingob likened Swapo to a relay sprinting race, saying Founding President Nujoma had passed on the baton of leadership to Pohamba, who also passed the same baton to him (Geingob), and that he will also soon pass it over to Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the party’s current vice president.

Geingob further called on all Namibians to hold hands and march forward for Swapo to deliver prosperity to all.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency