Support for Busan EXPO 2030 bid at heart of FM, Korean FM’ s envoy talk

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar met Friday in Tunis with Ho-Sung Song, Special Representative of Korea’s FM and President and CEO of carmarker KIA.

The talk focused on support for Busan World Expo 2030 bid.

The main programmes of cooperation between Tunisia and South Korea and means to diversify them took centre stage, reads a Foreign Ministry press release.

Ammar commended relations of cooperation and friendship and emphasised the need to explore all avenues to increase Korean investments in Tunisia and implement projects in digitisation and infrastructure.

It is important to scale up tripartite cooperation involving Tunisia, South Korea and South Africa, he further said.

Ho-Sung Song, who is paying a working visit to Tunisia on September 14-15, said his country and KIA Motors are keen to boost relations with Tunisia through investments in promising sectors.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse