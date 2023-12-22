Sunyani-based Sompa FM put smiles on faces of widows

The Sunyani-based Sompa FM on Friday presented Christmas packages to widows in the Sunyani Municipality to mark the festive season.

In all more than 200 widows, mostly aged, each received five kilo bag of rice, cooking oil and a number of sardines and tin tomatoes and non-alcoholic drink.

They also benefited from free health screening exercise, conducted by the Alma Medical Laboratory to know their health conditions, and were screened for body mass index, sugar levels, blood pressure and hepatitis ‘B’.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the exercise held at the premises of the radio station, Mr Yaw Aboagye Boadi, the General Manager, Sompa FM, said the items were to put smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries.

He said Christmas was a period to share, care and show love to, especially the needy and vulnerable in society, and called on the wealthy citizens to support the upkeep of the needy in society, particularly in the festive season.

Mr Boadi said, ‘we are happy and

God is happy when the vulnerable and the needy in society are happy.’

Source: Ghana News Agency