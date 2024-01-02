Suke community wins PC’s inter-community Football Gala finals

The first edition of the inter-community Football Gala organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Lambussie constituency, Dr. Titus Kofi Beyuo, has ended successfully with the Suke community emerging winner.

The Suke community won against the Sina community in the finals of the games with a goal to nil after the five days tournament held under the theme: ‘Let’s stand focus and resolute to build the Lambussie we want together through sports.’

The Suke community received a trophy and a GHS200.00 cash, a football and a new set of jersey and the first runner-up, Sina community received GHS300.00 and a football.

The 2nd runner-up, Chum community also received GHS200.00 cash and a football while all participating teams received GHS200.00 cash and a football.

The gala reignited the healthy rivalry between various communities in the Lambussie constituency and offered the people an opportunity to meet the new parliamentary candidate.

Dr. Beyuo, speaking to Ghana News Agen

cy (GNA) at Samoa after the presentation, said the competition was aimed at bringing the communities together through sporting activities.

He said it was not only to unite the constituency but also to harness the great but hidden talents and encourage them to contribute meaningfully to the development of the nation.

‘My plans are to make the youths very active and for that reason I decided to organise an inter-community gala to find hidden talents in the constituency,’ Dr. Beyuo noted.

The PC said meaningful development could only thrive in the midst of peaceful coexistence and he identified football as a conduit for unifying the people.

According to Dr. Beyuo the soccer gala would be held annually to bring the various communities together under one umbrella to ensure that they fought for their collective development and improvement of their livelihood if voted into power.

He called on the youth to come out in their numbers as well as educate their parents so they could exercise their civic responsibilit

y for him to be elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Lambussie constituency in December.

He advised the people of the constituency to refrain from engaging in acts that would affect them and the constituency as a whole.

The Lambussie constituency executives of the NDC and some members of the party and Assembly Members in the constituency graced the event.

Source: Ghana News Agency