Sudan PM Hamdok to return to lead government after deal: mediators

KHARTOUM— Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah al-
Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok have reached a deal for his return
and the release of the civilian leadership detained since last month’s military
coup, mediators said Sunday.
“A political agreement has been reached between General Burhan, Abdalla
Hamdok, political forces and civil society organisations for Hamdok’s return
to his position, and the release of political detainees,” senior Sudanese
mediator Fadlallah Burma said.
A group of Sudanese mediators also released a statement confirming the
deal.
