Starlile wins Okakarara horse racing bash

Decorated horserace Starlile from the Okahandja Horse Racing Club extended its turf domination by winning the 2200-meter race in the Open Import category at the Okakarara Horse Racing bash over the weekend.

According to event organizer, Iritjiua Murangi, who also hailed the event a success, Starlile won the race in style after dominating from the outset, leaving the other horses in its dust.

Murangi told Nampa on Monday that Okakarara’s long-awaited racing party drew a large number of horse-racing enthusiasts, hailing from all over the country.

The main race of the event also saw Earl of Cardigon dominate Aminius Racing Club household name Visigoth, ending its reign by placing second to Starlile and Able Surprise in third.

A usual suspect in the Nambred Division category, Freedom Fighter, took first place, followed by Bright Eye and Lady Diamond in third.

Meanwhile, in the Open division, wherein 10 horses competed, Imperial Ruby from the Okahandja Racing Club won the 1400 metre race, followed by Xtreme from the Extreme Racing Club and Equerry from the Otjinene Racing Club.

Bin Laden from Professor’s support club, Life is Good from Talismanus Racing, and Silver Sun from Otjinene topped the Nambred category, which generally features local horses.

The Import Graduation 1000 metres event, in which 16 horses competed, was won by Call Me The Headline from Uakuu Tjimbundu Supporters Club, who was followed by Jet Apostle of Mungunda racing and Maison Mercy from The Eamon Racing Club’ in third.

Over the course of 16 races, more than 80 horses competed for a prize money of N.dollars 123 000 sponsored by Standard Bank Namibia.

