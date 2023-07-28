Standing committee to investigate high NSSCO and NSSCAS failure rates

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Science, ICT and Youth Development will be conducting oversight visits on the high failure rates of the Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary (NSSCO) and Advanced (NSSCAS) levels of 2022.

This resolution came after the seventh session of the sixth National Council held from 13 to 17 February 2023 deliberated on the high failure rate of learners who sat for the 2022 national examinations for NSSCO and NSSCAS levels.

In a media statement issued on Friday, the Research and Information Sub-Division of the National Council stated that the first leg of the oversight exercise will cover seven regions and will commence on Monday, 31 July 2023 in the Kunene Region and conclude on Monday, 21 August 2023 in the Zambezi Region.

The committee will conduct a series of public hearings with relevant stakeholders including parents, the regional education directorate, school boards, student bodies, civil society organisations, faith-based organisations and traditional leaders at selected locations in the region, the statement read.

The National Council stated that the committee will seek answers to and clarity on the effect of the introduction of the new curriculum and extent to which the teachers were prepared for the implementation of the new curriculum.

It will also look at the effect of the automatic promotion of Grade 9 learners of 2020 to the next grade, existence and robustness of a monitoring and evaluation system within the education system and the level of discipline at schools amongst learners and teachers.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency