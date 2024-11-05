Stanbic Bank Ghana Launches Youth Banking Initiative to Foster Entrepreneurial Growth.



Accra: Stanbic Bank Ghana has reiterated its commitment to supporting the youth in building their own businesses to drive economic growth.

According to Ghana News Agency, the youth, who represent 57 percent of the population, are seen as the future of the country and need access to financial literacy and services to help them achieve their entrepreneurial dreams.

Speaking at the launch of the Stanbic Bank Youth Banking product in Accra, the Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Kwamina Asomaning, emphasized the importance of investing in the potential and aspirations of young people for the sustainable growth of the country. He noted that the youth represent the future leaders, innovators, and workforce of society. By providing opportunities for education, skill development, and mentorship, the bank aims to empower them to contribute meaningfully to the economy and society.

Mr. Asomaning highlighted the essential role of young people’s energy, creativity, and perspectives in driving innovation, progress,

and social development. Supporting and nurturing the youth, he stated, is not only an investment in their future but also in the future prosperity and stability of the nation. The Youth Banking product is built on three pillars: transact, learn, and connect, designed to meet the specific needs of the youth and create environments where they can be creative and thrive.

The Head of Personal Banking of Stanbic Ghana, Harry Opoku-Agyemang, explained that the Youth Banking product is available to those below 25 years and includes two distinctive accounts, the BluFirst Account and the GenBlu Account. The BluFirst Account, tailored for ages 0-17, promotes early saving habits with features such as digital banking services, free SMS alerts, and a piggy bank. The GenBlu Account, for individuals aged 18-25, offers affordable, no-maintenance-fee banking with a low opening balance and digital banking access at all times.

Benjamin Mensah, Head of Personal and Private Banking, described the Youth Banking product as techno

logy-driven to meet the needs of the youth. He mentioned that it provides a bouquet of solutions for the financial and literacy needs of the youth. Nana Serwaa Bossman, the Head of Youth Banking, noted that the initiative aims to attract and nurture the youth for the growth of the bank.