Staff, Fellows of Emerging Public Leaders shake off boredom with health walk

Staff and Fellows of Emerging Public Leaders (EPL), an organisation committed to nurturing the young generation into astute public leaders, undertake a health walk to shake off fatigue and boredom. The walk which was part of EPL’s fifth anniversary aimed at strengthening the physical and mental health of participants in a proper state for productivity. Participants started the exercise from Accra Mall and walked to Legon and UPSA and through some principal streets within the East Legon enclave before returning to EPL’s office. The walk also brought about the spirit of camaraderie and bonding and after some aerobic exercise and workout for about 20 minutes to relax the muscles, participants were treated with some fresh juices, jollof rice and kenkey with fish. Mr Nabwomya Daniel Tengzor, a fellow of cohort four and participant, lauded the exercise and said the workout would help their bodies to perform at its optimal level in their daily routine. ‘Health practitioners have advocated for 30 minutes daily workout and so we need regular exercises to stay healthy and focus. I believe EPL would add health walks and exercises to our agenda,’ he said. He urged the youth to change their lifestyles, adding that they needed to cut down on alcohol and drugs if they could not avoid them. Miss Elizabeth Ofori, Senior Programmes Manager, Emerging Public Leaders, who said the exercise was fun, noted that it was important for people to shake off their stress and become physically, mentally and emotionally strong. ‘It put us in a better position to work more competently and ethically. We are leveraging social media to make changes in society as part of the fifth-anniversary celebration,’ she said. Aside from the health walk and a public sector engagement webinar, EPL would climax the year with an End-of-year fundraising event and partner appreciation gala in the early days of December. The goal would be to appreciate their partners and stakeholders for unwavering support.

Source: Ghana News Agency