St Kitts and Nevis: Fund option offers most straightforward route to alternative citizenship

Basseterre, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The smallest country in the western hemisphere, St Kitts and Nevis is the pioneer of citizenship by investment programme. Established in 1984, it is now regarded as the “platinum standard” of CBI globally. The country’s 53,192 population directly and indirectly benefits from the revenue that arrives from prestigious CBI Programme.

Dubbed as the “Paradise of the Caribbean”, St Kitts and Nevis has also established itself as the most desired location for cruise ship travellers. It is small enough to see in a day but big enough to explore for a lifetime. The mesmerizing white sand beaches and the sheer blue water makes it even more attractive.

Earlier in the 80s, St Kitts and Nevis derived major revenue from the “Sugar Industry”, but slowly and gradually, it closed in 2005. Following the closure, the country started to utilize the citizenship by investment programme to support the social-economic activities of the twin-island country.

In 2018, the government established Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) popularly known as Fund Option, which is now assisting the government in running social programmes, providing income support to people and more. The option allows the investors an option to make a contribution to the social prosperity as well as the economy of the twin-island Federation.

How Sustainable Growth Fund is assisting St Kitts and Nevis

• Enhancing the quality of education

• Ensure the health and well-being of a growing population

• Develop climate resilience, protecting the twin island against the future effects of climate change

• Construct solid and resilience infrastructure that will stand the test of time

• Promote St Kitts and Nevis’ thriving tourism industry

• Publicize the different cultural savour of the people

• Asset the indigenous entrepreneurship

“As the first country to offer economic citizenship globally, St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme is a feat of longevity and constant creation. It has moved the nation, and certainly people around the world, in a positive way. As the Programme joins a new era, the nation offers you a promising future and refined plan for continuous prosperity,” said the Prime Minister Timothy Harris during the launch of Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) in 2018.

The CBI Programme of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has been ranked as the world’s, fastest, most secure in CBI Index, published by Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management magazine.

The country has topped the Citizenship Timeline pillar by virtue of the Accelerated Application Process. The country has bagged the perfect score in the Ease of Processing and Due Diligence pillars. Furthermore, the Sustainable Growth Fund gathered praise for the family pillar facility.

The CBI of St Kitts and Nevis has gained popularity because of the rigorous and stringent due diligence checks conducted to make sure that the alternative citizenship has been granted to the reputed and honest applicant.

The individuals who are keen to attain the alternative citizenship of the twin-island Federation may acquire one by financially donating to the “Sustainable Growth Fund” option. An investor can contribute a minimum USD 150,000 to be part of the citizenship by investment programme, under the Sustainable Growth Fund option.

Another major highlight of the Citizenship by Investment Programme is the Accelerated Application Process (AAP). It is a unique feature which in which after paying certain amount of fee, the applicant can accelerate the processing on his/her application. In some cases, AAP process applications in 60 days or less.

St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme offers the citizenship to the applicant’s family members, including the dependent’s spouse, children (under the age of 30) and parents as well as grandparents (over the age of 55).

One of the best features of the programme of the twin-island Federation is “Global Mobility”. Citizenship provides access to more than 156 countries across the globe.

Some other benefits of the CPI of St Kitts and Nevis can be listed as:

• St Kitts and Nevis’s dual citizenship has been considered the most powerful in the Caribbean and 24 globally.

• The alternative citizenship helps in becoming a global citizen by providing visa-free access to over 150 countries.

• It offers stable and prosperous access to the Caribbean haven.

The second citizenship of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis can be attained if the investor qualifies some of the eligibility criteria, which are:

• The applicant must be of outstanding character.

• The investor must not have any criminal record.

• The investment must have excellent health.

• The applicant must have a high personal net worth.

• The minimum age of the investor must be more than 18 years.

• The individual must prove their outstanding character through bank statements and employer references.

