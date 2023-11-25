Speaker of Parliament calls for inculcation of values, ethics in pursuit of academic knowledge



The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, has called for the inculcation of values and ethics in the pursuit of academic knowledge, describing it as equally vital.

‘In our pursuit of knowledge, let us not forget the values that underpin a just and compassionate society,’ he said.

Mr Bagbin said this when Professor Sam K. Afrane, the President of the Christian Service University College (CSUC), Kumasi, led a delegation to call on him in Parliament House as part of the School’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Members of the delegation included Mr Andrew Kingsley Doku, Registrar, CSUC; Pastor Samuel Eduamah; Reverend Justice Boffah Poku Mensah; the Director of Institutional Advancement Office and Public Affairs.

The visit was also to foster a stronger partnership with Parliament and explore avenues for collaboration in the realisation of its critical institutional projects as it marked 50 years of academic excellence.

It was also an opportunity to formally invite the Speaker to the School’s grand anniversa

ry durbar in September 2024.

Recognising the role of faith-based academic institutions in nation-building, particularly in the area of quality human resource development, Mr Bagbin urged the College not to relent in its efforts to influence society through sound doctrine.

Prof Afrane, in his remarks, commended the Speaker for his dynamic leadership in the promotion of Parliamentary democratic ideals in Ghana.

He mentioned four institutional projects in the area of installation of solar energy, the youth leadership development scholarship scheme, the acquisition of a 32-seater bus for the Nursing and Midwifery Department, and the upgrade of Information Technology infrastructure to enhance teaching, learning, and research.

Prof Afrane was optimistic that the successful implementation of the key projects would transform the institution and position it as a citadel of ethical and transformational leadership in societal advancement.

Recounting some achievements of the College, Prof Afrane mentioned that the U

niversity College had been adjudged the third in a nationwide licensure examination for three conservative years, by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

He also mentioned prominent alumni from the University, such as Prof Emmanuel Asante, former Chairman of the National Peace Council; Rt Rev Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana; Mr Erastus Asare Donkor, the 2023 Journalist of the Year, (Multimedia Group); Mr Kennedy Kwasi Kankam, a former Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso and the Municipal Chief Executive Asokore Mampong and among others.

The CSUC, a liberal arts evangelical institution, based in Kumasi, has impacted the socio-economic development of Ghana for the past 50 years.

The University College began in January 1974 as a merger of two groups, the Ghanaian interdenominational evangelical institution and the expatriate missionaries. The first residential class which started with five students had since grown to become a reputable non-denominational Christian

University College in Kumasi, Ghana.

Source: Ghana News Agency