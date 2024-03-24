Spanish Ambassador Underscores Imperative of Further Collaboration with EthiopiaNPP inaugurates Western North Regional campaign teamSheperd wounded in landmine explosion on Mount Mghila

Addis Ababa: Spain’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Guillermo Antonio Lopez Mac-Lelan highlighted stronger existing cooperation between the two countries and emphasized further collaboration in various fields.

Recall the newly appointed Spanish Ambassador to Ethiopia presented his credentials to President Sahlework Zewde on 14th March 2024.

During the occasion, the ambassador conveyed a message of friendship from the Spanish government and His Majesty, King Philippe VI to President Sahlework.

It was stated that the massage underscores the positive spirit of the bilateral relationship between Ethiopia and Spain.

Approached by ENA, the newly appointed ambassador noted that Spain and Ethiopia have been enjoying a very good relationship and his country is actively supporting Ethiopia’s development endeavors.

More importantly, Ambassador Mac-Lelan expressed the commitment of Spain to further consolidate its cooperation with Ethiopia in the spheres of women empowerment, environmental protection and healthcare.

‘We

are working together on women’s empowerment in various regions. We are also seeking collaboration in the field of specialized healthcare in different hospitals around Ethiopia, and finally in our common fight against climate change,’ he elaborated.

Moreover, the ambassador sees tremendous potential between Ethiopia and Spain for expanded cooperation in the global arena.

‘I think we have many things to work on, especially at the United Nations (UN) level that would be instrumental to improving the system of international governance,’ he said, adding, ‘And also as a member of the European Union, we can play our role for having a more integrated approach in our relationships.’

The ambassador recalled that the long-standing relationship between the two countries goes back decades, noting Spain’s presence in Ethiopia since the early 1960s

Source: Ethiopian News Agency

Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has inaugurated the Western North Regional campaign and working committees for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

He charged the committee members to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure victory for the NPP in December.

He said the rank and file of the party must be united and work towards achieving the party’s aim of ‘breaking the eight’.

Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the Member of Parliament for Wiawso Constituency, noted that the internal competition was over and asked members to bury their differences and remain focused on the party’s ideologies to retain power.

Mr Salam Mustapha, the NPP National Youth Organiser, asked party supporters to adopt good campaign strategies to persuade the electorate to vote massively for the NPP come December 7, 2024.

Mr Benjamin Armah, the NPP Western North Regional Chairman, also the chairperson for the regional campaign team, called for unity among members and asked the team

to take the upcoming limited voters registration exercise seriously and encourage the youth to register.

The General Secretary was accompanied by Alhaji Masawudu Osman, Third National Vice Chairman among others.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Tunis: A sheperd in his early thirties suffered wounds when a landmine exploded on Sunday in the closed military zone of Mount Mghila, on the side of Ain Zayan in the delegation of Sbiba (governorate of Kasserine), eyewitnesses told TAP.

He was taken to the Kasserine local hospital, they said.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse