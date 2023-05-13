South Korea invites Namibia for 2024 Korea-African summit

President Hage Geingob has been invited by South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol to attend the 2024 Korea-African Summit, aimed at strengthening ties on the blue economy and maritime issues.

Speaking during a courtesy visit at State House on Friday, Suk Yeol special convoy representative, Park Heong-joon said the visit also aimed to strengthen already existing cooperation and to seek Namibia’s support for South Korea to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan.

He further indicated that South Korea is interested in Namibia’s envisioned green hydrogen sector and tourism industry for investments aimed towards developing and promoting sustainable development for mutual benefit of both nations.

“South Korea and Namibia continue to cross heights since 1990, for years we have enjoyed a longstanding relationship based on rule of law and continue to wish for Namibia’s great success,” he said.

Speaking at the same occasion on behalf of President Hage Geingob, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said, Namibia’s technology ambitions can be potentially optimised through learning from South Korea’s advanced technological capabilities, especially in the socio-economic area.

“Namibia has massive natural resources but the bulk of our people are living under poverty conditions… So it is a commitment of the government to harness these resources and advance the country by drawing from lessons of other developed countries such as South Korea,” she said

Source: The Namibian Press Agency