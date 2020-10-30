South African tourist gets one-day jail for stealing cosmetics

KUALA LUMPUR, A South African male tourist was sentenced to one day in jail and fined RM800 by the Magistrate’s Court here, today, for stealing beauty products from a supermarket two weeks ago.

Magistrate Tawfiq Affandy Chin ordered Siphe Mzayiduem, 31, to serve the sentence from today and imposed another month’s jail if he failed to pay the fine.

According to the charge, Siphe is accused of stealing various beauty items including lipstick, estimated to be worth RM337.20 at Aeon Wellness Quill City Mall, here, at 5 pm on Oct 20.

Counsel representing the accused Mohamad Zaidi Othman, applied for minimum fine and one day imprisonment taking into account the accused was remanded for several days, regretted his action and had promised not to repeat the offence.

“The accused is a tourist from South Africa who could not return to his country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is his first offence and his guilty plea today had saved the court’s time.

“The stolen items are still in good condition and will be returned to the owner. The accused is also in the process of returning to his country of origin,” he said.

