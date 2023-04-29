South African tourist dies in B1 road accident at Otjiwarongo

A 57-year-old South African male tourist died instantly Friday afternoon when a Toyota Land Cruiser he was driving allegedly collided with a truck on the B1 road at Otjiwarongo.

Namibian Police Force Unit Commander for Community Affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Friday told Nampa in an interview that the deceased’s close relatives are yet to be informed of his death.

Mbeha said the deceased was travelling with his 54-year-old wife from the direction of Okahandja to Otjiwarongo at the time of the accident.

At approximately 700 metres towards the traffic circle south of town, the Land Cruiser allegedly collided head on with a truck which was transporting fuel from the direction of Otjiwarongo to Okahandja.

“Upon impact, the Toyota Land Cruiser overturned, and rolled several times before coming to a halt on its roof,” said Mbeha.

The incident happened at 14h30 on Friday afternoon, she added.

The 41-year-old truck driver who was alone, and the wife of the deceased both sustained injuries and were taken to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital where they received medical treatment.

A culpable homicide docket was on Friday opened against the truck driver at the Otjiwarongo Police Station.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency