Somali PM appoints new minister for foreign affairs

MOGADISHU— Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Roble on Saturday appointed a new minister for foreign affairs and international cooperation alongside his deputy in a mini reshuffle of the cabinet.

In a statement released in Mogadishu, the Somali capital, Roble appointed Abdisaid Muse Ali, the current chief of staff in the presidency, as the country’s new foreign minister, to replace Mohamed Abdirizak who was sworn in on Nov. 25, 2020.

Ali had been former national security advisor to the president and also former regional political advisor to the European Union special representative to the Horn of Africa.

The prime minister also appointed Mohamud Hassan as the deputy minister of foreign affairs.

Roble also replaced two ministers — Mohamed Aden Maalim was appointed minister of Livestock while Hussein Mohamed Sheikh Hussein was appointed minister for Public Works, Housing and Reconstruction.

No reason was given for changes which come as the country is in the electioneering period.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK