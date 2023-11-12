SOCO projects worth GHC4 million begin at Krachi West



Mr Emmanuel Kajal Jalulah, the Krachi West Municipal Chief Executive, has cut the sod for the construction of an ultramodern market and other infrastructural projects to improve business activities in the municipality.

These form part of the eight projects earmarked for construction, this year, under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) intervention, funded by the World Bank.

They are being implemented by the Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Finance, Youth and Sports, and Gender, Children and Social Protection ministries as well as the National Development Planning Commission.

The projects, executed under the five-year developmental initiative in the municipality, include drilling and mechanisation of boreholes, construction of market, summer huts, and CHPS compound with two-unit nurses quarters.

Others are the supply of 100 wooden dual desks, construction of a mini volleyball pitch, 1.2 dam double-pipe culvert, and 12-bedroom lodge.

They will be constructe

d by these companies: Del Infrastructure Ltd, Difference One Ltd, Multi-Lead Ltd, High North Ltd, and New Era Company Ltd, expected to be completed in six months.

Mr Jalulah urged the contractors to engage the services of local artisans to create jobs for them and advised the community to provide the necessary support for the smooth execution of works.

He lauded the Government, led by President Akufo-Addo, for the SOCO projects, which would bring real development to the doorstep of the people.

‘From all indications, this has proven that the Government is keeping faith with Ghanaians in the delivery of most of its promises to the citizenry,’ he said.

Mr Jalulah told the Ghana News Agency that motorbikes were already handed over to the community facilitators under the projects to enhance their mobility and efficiency.

He urged them to ensure the bikes were maintained to serve the purpose for which they were procured.