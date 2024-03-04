SNJT to hold rally in support of journalist Khalifa Guesmi Wednesday

The National Union of Tunisian Journalists is holding outside its headquarters in Tunis on Wednesday morning, a rally in support of journalist Khalifa Guesmi.

Guesmi, a correspondent for the private radio station Mosaïque FM in Kairouan, was arrested on September 3, 2023 in execution of an appeal judgement of May 15, 2023 sentencing him to 5 years in prison under the 2015 anti-terrorism law.

In November 2022, he was sentenced at first instance to one year in prison for refusing to reveal his source after publishing an article about the dismantling of a terrorist cell in Kairouan.

Khalifa Guesmi is accused of publishing information about the dismantling of a terrorist cell in Kairouan. The case against him was opened in March 2022.

In a statement issued on Monday, the union said that this demonstration of support coincides with a hearing of Guesmi’s case at the Court of Cassation.

The SNJT has called on all journalists and pro-freedom forces to take part in the demonstration.

Source: Agence Tunis Afriqu

e Presse