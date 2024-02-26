SNJT holds rally in solidarity with Palestinian journalists



Tunisian journalists are an integral part of the just Palestinian cause, which inspires every free spirit in Tunisia and throughout the world,” President of the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) Zied Dabbar said Monday.

Speaking at a rally staged by the SNJT on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian Journalists (February 26 each year), he reaffirmed the solidarity of Tunisian journalists with the Palestinian people and journalists.

Dabbar recalled that 124 journalists have been martyred since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

“Sooner or later, the perpetrators will face justice,” he affirmed, adding that 1,500 journalists have been forced to leave the Gaza Strip, in addition to 65 other journalists imprisoned by the Zionist occupation.

The SNJT president pointed out that these crimes, which have claimed more than 30,000 lives since 7 October, are being committed under the indifferent gaze of the great powers allied with the Zionist enemy, pointing out that the occupation army

enjoys the support of the European Union and the United States of America.

Dozens of journalists took part in the demonstration, chanting slogans denouncing the crimes committed by the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people and the guilty silence of the international community in the face of genocide.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse