SNJT denounces ARP bureau’s decision to deny journalists access to committees’ works

The National Union of Tunisian Journalists (French: SNJT) denounced the decision of the Assembly of the People’s Representatives (ARP) bureau to deny journalists access to cover the work of parliamentary committees.

The SNJT called in a statement on Friday, the bureau to review this decision, describing it as a “serious deviation” which undermines the freedom of the press, the principles of transparency and the right to access information.

The SNJT specified that journalists had been denied access to cover works of several committees in the past five days.

During a meeting held Thursday by the ARP Bureau, Parliament Speaker Brahim Bouderbala pointed out that the parliamentary committees publish at the end of their meetings press releases, which are instantaneously posted on the ARP’s website and other social media official pages.

Attending journalists can also get a copy of these press releases, he added.

