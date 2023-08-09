Siliana: Apple production estimated at over 31,000 tonnes

The apple harvest in the delegation of Rouhia, (Siliana governorate) this season will be average compared to previous seasons, said president of the local farmers’ union, Mohamed Hedi Farhti. In a statement to TAP, Farhati explained that lower production is due to the rise in temperatures and the lack of water resources. For his part, Khaled Baderddine, head of the fruit tree department at the Siliana agricultural development authority (CRDA), said that apple production for this season is estimated at 31,500 tonnes.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse