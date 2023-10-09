Sidi Bouzid: rallies in support of Palestinian people in several delegations

Students, parents and representatives of organisations in the city of Sidi Ali Ben Aoun participated, on Monday in a march in solidarity with the Palestinian people, which toured a number of streets of the city. Participants raised many slogans in solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemning the violations they are subjected to. In the same context, many delegations, such as Regueb and Saida saw rallies and marches condemning the attack on the Palestinian people. Many ceremonies were also organise to salute the Tunisian and Palestinian flags in all educational institutions in the region in implementation of the decision of the regional administration of education in the region. The regional branch of lawyers in Sidi Bouzid has called for the implementation of a pause on Tuesday, to support the Palestinian people, and the regional labour union in Sidi Bouzid, in turn, organised a pro-Palestinian march last Saturday.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse