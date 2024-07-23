Shepherd suffers injuries by shrapnel from mine explosion in closed military zone in Jebel Salloum



Kasserine: A 47-year-old shepherd on Tuesday suffered injuries by shrapnel on his leg and right hand from a landmine explosion in the closed military zone of Jebel Salloum in Kasserine governorate.

The injured citizen is currently undergoing treatment, Kasserine regional hospital director Bechir Hajji told TAP, describing his condition as stable and not very serious.

The National Defence Ministry has warned on several occasions not to enter the closed military operations zones on the country’s westen heights, to preserve the citizens’ safety.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse