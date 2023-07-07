Shaama appointed as ECN Chief Electoral and Referenda Officer

Petrus Shaama has been appointed as the new Chief Electoral and Referenda Officer of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN).

Shaama will replace Theo Mujoro, who has been ECN Chief Electoral and Referenda Officer since September 2019.

Shaama will serve for a period of five years effective from 01 September 2023.

ECN announced in a statement on Friday that the appointment came after an extensive recruitment process was carried out, in which Shaama proved to be qualified and suitable for the position.

Shaama previously served as Director of Operations at ECN and has over 10 years of experience in electoral management, as well as 25 years of experience in Public Administration and Management in the public sector.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency