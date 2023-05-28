Sfax: Irregular migration operations foiled

An individual wanted for organising irregular migration crossings from the Tunisian coasts was arrested, Saturday evening, by a joint patrol of the maritime intelligence brigade, under the National Guard of Kerkennah and the Coast Guard of Sidi Youssef, in Kerkennah (governorate of Sfax).

Spokesperson for the National Guard Houssemeddine Jebabli, Sunday, said that a patrol of the research and investigation brigade of the National Guard of Jbeniana (governorate of Sfax), arrested on Saturday evening an individual from the region, who is wanted for organising irregular migration operations and providing assistance to migrants to illegally cross Tunisia’s sea borders.

Another patrol of the National Guard of South Sfax, on Saturday evening, arrested two individuals wanted by security units and various judicial authorities. They were on board a vehicle carrying three sub-Saharan migrants to take part in an irregular migration operation.

The same source said that a patrol of the National Guard in Lassouda (governorate of Sidi Bouzid) stopped a light truck carrying three Tunisian citizens, one of whom is wanted by the police. They were transporting ten sub-Saharan nationals on board the truck to Sfax to take part in an irregular migration operation to Italy.

Units of the National Guard in Jbeniana and Sfax and the Directorate of Legal Affairs of the National Guard of Ben Arous arrested a group of sub-Saharans who were about to migrate illegally.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse