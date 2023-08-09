Sfax: Investigation opened into drowning of 41 illegal migrants off Lampedusa

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Court of First Instance of Sfax 1, on Wednesday, ordered opening an investigation against all those involved in the organisation of an irregular crossing that led to the drowning of 41 migrants off the Italian island of Lampedusa. The migrants were on board a boat that left the coast of Sfax. Official spokesman for the court, Faouzi Masmoudi, told TAP the investigating judge had authorised the issuance of an international request for legal assistance. He pointed out that Article 305 of the Tunisian Penal Code empowers the Tunisian judiciary to open an investigation against any Tunisian citizen who is guilty of a crime or misdemeanour punishable under Tunisian law. The charges against those involved in this incident include helping to facilitate illegal border crossings and trafficking in human beings resulting in death, according to the same source.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse