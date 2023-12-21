Sergey Lavrov expresses his country’s full readiness to further foster close relations with Tunisia



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his country’s full readiness to further foster its close relations with Tunisia in several fields, during his meeting on Thursday with President of the Republic Kais Saied.

The Presidency of the Republic explained in a press release on Thursday, that these fields are notably grain, energy, health, higher education, cultural exchanges, modern technologies and space, notably in the run-up to the convening of the joint commission early next year, in addition to continuing to step up trade flows.

The Russian Minister also extended the greetings of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to the President of the Republic, commending the reforms underway in Tunisia at various levels.

The Head of State underlined for his part, the importance of the long-standing relations binding Tunisia and Russia, underscoring Tunisia’s willingness to further foster the strong ties of friendship and fruitful cooperation between the two countries, notably in the fields of agriculture, g

rain, energy, tourism, cultural and scientific cooperation and student exchanges.

Kais Saied reiterated Tunisia’s firm and unwavering support for the Palestinian people to recover their full rights and establish their independent State on the whole land of Palestine, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He called, in this regard, on the international community to assume its role in putting an end to the daily brutal attacks targeting the Palestinian people.

The meeting offered the opportunity to share views on a number of regional and international issues of joint interest, according to the same source.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse