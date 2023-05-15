Secretary-General Appoints Major General Humphrey Nyone of Zambia Force Commander for Mission in Central African Republic

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Major General Humphrey Nyone of Zambia as the Force Commander of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Major General Nyone succeeds Lieutenant General Daniel Sidiki Traoré of Burkina Faso, who completed his assignment in January. The Secretary-General is grateful for his tireless dedication, invaluable service and effective leadership.

Most recently a Commandant of the Defence Services Command and Staff College of Zambia, Major General Nyone has served in the Zambian military since 1994. He was the Director-General for Policy, Doctrine and Strategy of the Zambian Army from 2018 to 2020 and served as the Commander of the 1st Infantry Division from 2020 to 2022.

He also has extensive peacekeeping experience with the United Nations, having served as Senior Disarmament, Demobilization, Repatriation, Reintegration and Resettlement Officer in the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC) — currently the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) — from 2006 to 2007, and as Chief of Operations of the 1st Zambian Battalion in the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL) from 2001 to 2002.

Major General Nyone has master’s degrees in business administration and defence and security studies from the University of Lusaka in Zambia, where he is currently a candidate for a Doctor of Philosophy in peace and conflict studies. He also holds diplomas from the United States Army Command and General Staff College and the National Defence College of Zambia. He is fluent in English and has knowledge of French and Portuguese.

Source: EMM/ United Nations