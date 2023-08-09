Second edition of Tunisian Women postage stamp exhibition opens

Minister of Women, Children and the Elderly Amel Belhaj Moussa inaugurated Tuesday the National Postage Stamp Exhibition Tunisian Women 2, in observance National Women’s Day (August 13). This exhibition, running until August 15, pays tribute to Tunisian women who distinguished themselves through their leadership and significant impact on Tunisia’s history in a wide array of fields as well as their contribution to building the Tunisian collective memory. The Minister was accompanied by Minister of Communication Technologies Nizar Ben Néji and Minister of Environment Leila Chikhaoui, the ministry said in a press release. The exhibition is held in collaboration with the National Post Office, Belhaj Moussa said. It is the fruit of the success of the first edition in 2022 organised to pay tribute to 23 Tunisian women who made their mark on Tunisia’s history in various fields.” A scientific committee made up of academics, historians and sociologists selected twenty-three deceased and living Tunisian female personalities. Twenty-three postage stamps were issued, each bearing the name of one of these women along with a brief biography and experience, such as feminist activist Radhia Haddad and activist Majida Boulila. These personalities also include late president of the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (French: SNJT) Néjiba Hamrouni, filmmaker Kawthar Ben Hania, late radio host Alia Bebou and member of academia Lilia Ben Salem. Minister of Communication Technologies Nizar Ben Néji said this initiative will focus in the next stage on social inclusion and the economic empowerment of women.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse