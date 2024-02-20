Second Diaspora Investment Summit postponed

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has postponed the second Diaspora Investment Summit to a date to be announced soon.

The event was to take place from February 28th to March 1st, 2024.

In a press release copied to Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, February 20, the Centre said, ‘The decision to postpone the highly anticipated summit was made after careful consideration of various factors.’

The Centre apologized to all stakeholders, including the investing community and the media, for any inconvenience caused by the event’s postponement.

‘Rest assured, we are working around the clock to reschedule the Diaspora Investment Summit to a later date that will ensure the convenience, and optimal participation of all involved parties.

‘We remain committed to delivering a high-quality event that fosters meaningful dialogue and collaboration,’ it stated.

The statement noted that updates and information regarding the rescheduling of the Diaspora Investment Summit would be communicated through GIPC’s official

channels in due time.

Source: Ghana News Agency