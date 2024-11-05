Script Masters Triumphs at Accra Technical University’s Intra-Data Hackathon.



Accra: The Script Masters team emerged victorious in the intra-Statistical Data Hackathon competition at Accra Technical University, securing a prize of GH?5,000 for their innovative web application, ‘Trash to Cash.’ The app addresses a significant societal issue by facilitating household waste segregation.

According to Ghana News Agency, Script Masters competed against four other teams and showcased their creativity and problem-solving capabilities by utilizing data from the Statsbank. Their win qualifies them to represent Accra Technical University at the national level, where they will face off against teams from five other technical universities: Takoradi Technical University, Koforidua Technical University, Sunyani Technical University, Bolgatanga University, and Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University.

The competition is designed to raise awareness of the Ghana Statistical Service’s (GSS) Statsbank and other data resources, encouraging their application in policy-relevant research and education. In a sp

eech delivered on behalf of Prof. Kwabena Annim, the Government Statistician emphasized the GSS’s dedication to providing quality, relevant, accurate, and timely data for national development. He noted a shift in focus toward creating user-centered products that are more accessible and appealing.

Prof. Annim highlighted the development of the GSS Statsbank Data in 2022, in partnership with Statistics Denmark, which led to the maiden organization of the Statistical Data Hackathon competition in 2023. The Statsbank has since made millions of statistics available, producing over 300 statistical reports from various sources, including censuses, surveys, administrative data, and other open data.

The competition aims to harness the intellectual potential of students and unlock the data dividend. Prof. Annim mentioned that the second edition of the competition seeks to make data free and accessible to everyone in suitable formats. This initiative ensures effective functioning of students, institutions, MMDAs, plan

ners, and decision-makers by implementing policies and interventions to improve the lives of the population.

The Hackathon focuses on applying and promoting innovative technologies, analytical methods, visualizations, and accessible platforms to drive data-driven decision-making using the extensive datasets available on the Statsbank. Prof. Amevi Acakpovi, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Accra Technical University, reiterated the institution’s commitment to advancing technical and vocational education as a response to rising unemployment rates. He assured contestants of the university’s support at the national level, expressing a commitment to nurturing their innovative ideas in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals.