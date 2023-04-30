School trip: 23 injured as bus skids on Sousse-Tunis highway

Twenty-three passengers, including pupils, sustained injuries Sunday when the bus they were boarding skidded off Sousse-Tunis highway at the entrance of Hammamet.

The bus was carrying pupils of a private school in Jammel, Monastir, on a Tunis-bound school trip, the spokesperson for Civil Protection told TAP.

The accident occurred at about 8 am; sixteen pupils and seven assistants suffered injuries. They were taken to the regional hospital of Nabeul and are in a stable condition, the same source said.

Four ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the accident.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse