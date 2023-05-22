School of visually impaired gets new fencing from supporters

The School of the Visually Impaired in Khomasdal received donations on Monday from the African Group of Ambassadors in partnership with Standard Bank Namibia in celebration of the African Union (AU) 60th anniversary. Dean of the African Heads of Mission, Jovelina Imperial e Costa said that the African Group of Ambassadors financed the fencing around the school while Standard Bank Namibia donated tables and chairs to the school. She also confirmed that the African Group of Ambassadors will be donating scientific calculators, braille machines and will renovate the school hostel later in the year. Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the event highlighted that the school was left vulnerable without proper fencing. ‘They were living under fear and were vulnerable to the possibility that the little that they have might be taken by the selfish ones,’ said Nandi-Ndaitwah. She concluded that the donations are just one step into bettering the lives and education of the African child.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency