Schlettwein implores new NamWater board for timely implementation

Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein, has directed the newly appointed Namibia Water Corporation Ltd (NamWater) board members to ensure timely implementation of capital projects aimed at sustainable water supply for all Namibians. Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the seven board members here on Monday, Schlettwein said they have a pivotal role to timely implement the government’s six key capital water projects under the Water Sector Support Programme (WSSP) during their three-year period of serving. The projects include new purification plants in Rundu in the Kavango East Region, Katima Mulilo (Zambezi Region), and Oshakati in Oshana Region, plus rehabilitation work on the Omahenene to Oshakati Canal and rerouting of the canal around Oshikuku Settlement in Omusati Region. Equally it includes the rehabilitation work on pipelines supplying rural communities, including the Ondangwa to Omutse Gwonime pipeline and Ogongo-Oshakati pipeline, the rehabilitation of the pipeline between Naute and Keetmanshoop in the ||Kharas Region as well as the rehabilitation of pipelines in the central coastal area. ‘NamWater has recently developed a new five-year strategy (2023-2028) to guide its operations and the Namibian Government has committed to supporting the water sector through the WSSP…In the last three years, progressive steps have been taken to adequately fund the sector, addressing ageing water infrastructure and developing new schemes to serve underserved areas,’ Schlettwein said. The new board members are chairperson Luther Rukira, vice-chair Maenge Shipiki-Kali, Vivianne Kinyaga, Francis Heunis, Uda Nakamela, Fanuel Uugwanga and Matty Hauuanga.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency