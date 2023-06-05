Schimming-Chase and Prinsloo become first female judges appointed to Supreme Court

Hannelie Prinsloo and Esi Schimming-Chase were on Monday sworn in as acting judges of Namibia’s Supreme Court, becoming the first Namibian female judges to be appointed to the Supreme Court.

Their tenure runs from 01 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony in the capital on Monday, Chief Justice Peter Shivute stated that it was the first time in Namibia’s judiciary history that two Namibian women were sworn in as acting Supreme Court judges.

‘’Lady Justice Prinsloo and Lady Justice Schimming-Chase, I congratulate you on your appointments and wish you all the success at the Supreme Court. Allow me also to express my gratitude on behalf of the Supreme Court for your gracious acceptance of your appointments,” he said.

Shivute said given their vast experience, the duo would serve as a positive addition to the Supreme Court bench.

