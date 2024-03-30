Sampa chieftaincy dispute leaves three dead as residents remain indoors



Sampa: A protracted chieftaincy dispute turned bloody at Sampa, a Ghana-Cote-D’Ivoire border town in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region, leaving three people dead on Good Friday.

Though the cause of the clash between the supporters of the two feuding factions is yet to be known, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt that the town is currently calm, as most residents remain indoors.

The clash was said to have occurred in the evening and the police had since deposited the bodies of the three young men at the Sampa Government Hospital for preservation while investigations continued.

Mr Solomon Owusu, the Jaman North District Chief Executive, who confirmed the death to the GNA in a telephone interview, said the District Security Committee was meeting and would, therefore, brief the media later.

Source: Ghana News Agency