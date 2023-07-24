Saied attends, Monday, UN Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment [Upd 1]

President Kais Saied will attend on Monday afternoon the UN Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment, organised on July 24-26 at the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) headquarters in Rome, Italy.

The event, to be hosted in collaboration with the Rome-based UN Agencies (FAO, IFAD, WFP), the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub and the wider UN system, will be attended by leaders and Prime Ministers of 20 countries and some 2,000 participants from 160 countries, including UN Secretary General António Guterres.

The summit is held at a time when food systems are facing global challenges, notably in terms of the implementation of good practices for more sustainable production and consumption. These challenges include population growth, climate change and consumption patterns.

This event will provide a forum for participating countries to review the commitments made at the first UN Food Systems Summit in 2021.

Director of the FAO Division of Food Systems and Food Safety Corinna Hawkes said a holistic and sustainable approach is needed, that considers economic, social, and environmental factors, and that brings people together, to ensure nutritious food and sustainable livelihoods for all.

The UN Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment will build on the momentum of the 2021 Food Systems Summit and will create a conducive space for countries to review progress on the commitments to action and identify successes, enduring bottlenecks and priorities in order to close the implementation gap by effectively and efficiently utilising the means of implementation for food systems transformation.

According to recent data, around 735 million people are currently facing hunger against 613 millions in 2019. Over 122 million more people are facing hunger in the world since 2019 due to the pandemic and repeated weather shocks and conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, according to the latest State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report published recently jointly by five United Nations specialized agencies.

The Tunisian government is facing challenges in meeting its grain needs due to a fall in production, in addition to being affected by the fallout of the Ukraine war and the financial difficulties the country is undergoing.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse