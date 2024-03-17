Saied announces bill to solve community land issue



Tunis: President of the Republic Kais Saied who made an unannounced visit to the south of Tunisia on Saturday evening, said during his meeting with citizens in Douz (Kebili governorate), that a bill is being drafted to solve, once and for all, the problem of collective lands.

The problem is caused by the old legal texts governing these lands, which date back to the 1960s, as well as the fact that the old management councils are still in place, he pointed out, underlining the need to to remedy the inconveniences and problems encountered in the past regarding the allocation of collective land.

Touching on the issue of tribalism, the Head of State indicated that it is definitively outdated and that “all its forms must be ended,” pointing out that all citizens are equal, regardless of their region.

He further explained that the creation of the National Council of Regions and Districts stems from the idea that “every citizen in every part of Tunisia and in every region has the right to legislate at national lev

el, as the State’s mission is to achieve integration.”

“In this way, the regions’ demands regarding fundamental issues such as community land, reach the decision-making centre and become part of the national legislation. These issues will then be tabled in the second parliamentary chamber, so that they can be settled by the MPs, who will be accountable to the people,” he explained.

In another connection, Saied raised the issue of fodder, arguing that despite its availability, prices are still high, and this is affecting meat prices. He underlined that “the distribution of fodder should not be restricted to a group of people, as speculation leads to soaring prices. It is the State that must take charge of this task in order to distribute fodder fairly.”

“The only solution is to develop agriculture, populate the desert and set up community facilities,” he added, citing the experience of Rjim Maatoug, which he described as a “great success.”

He further highlighted the role of the South Development Office (OD

S) in developing agriculture by providing the necessary equipment, “as agriculture needs modern machinery to be developed.”

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse