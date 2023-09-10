RTC held Mayoral Business Forum

The Rundu Town Council (RTC) held the Rundu Mayoral Business Forum on Saturday to engage the business community in the town and the Kavango East Region on the importance of local economic growth.

The forum serves as a platform to bring the business community together, foster strong bonds and promote a unified business spirit.

Speaking at the forum RTC Chief Executive Officer Olavi Nathanael said: “Our objective is to create a sense of oneness, where businesses collaborate and cooperate to uplift the community’s welfare and foster economic growth of the town of Rundu.”

The CEO further informed the gathering that RTC is planning to upgrade the Rundu Airport to an international standard in order to serve both Kavango regions, noting that investors are welcome to choose to travel long distances or fly in to see what business opportunities the town and the region has to offer.

Nathanael further indicated that RTC is in discussion with the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Walvis Bay Corridor Group for an envisioned railway line that will run through the southern border of the town.

There are also plans for the creation of an inland dry hub.

The Mayoral Business Forum meeting precedes the Rundu 2023 Annual Trade Fair set to take place from 27 October to 04 November.

On his part, the Mayor of Rundu Gabriel Kayanga said there is a need for businesses to collectively be active in growing the economy of the town and region.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency