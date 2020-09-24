Roundup: AU Says 17 African Countries, Regions Under Border Closure Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

ADDIS ABABA, Sept 24 (NNN-ENA) – The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), yesterday said that, 17 African countries and regions are under full border closure, due to concerns related to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Africa.

The Africa CDC, a specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, said that, some 17 African countries and regions are still under “full border closure,” while closure of country-wide educational institutions has been activated across 33 African countries, in an effort to halt the spread of the infectious virus.

According to figures from the continental disease control and prevention agency, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Africa has reached 1,420,629 as of yesterday.

The Africa CDC also noted that the death toll due to illnesses related to COVID-19, reached 34,327. The number of people who have recovered from the infectious virus across the continent reached 1,168,444, so far.

It noted that nine African countries are practicing mandatory COVID-19 testing at their borders.

According to the latest figures from the continental disease control and prevention agency, Morocco, South Africa and Ethiopia reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases during the past week.

Meanwhile, the Africa CDC had recently published COVID-19 guidelines, which reiterated that “due to disruptions in the global supply chain, some African countries may face the risk of an acute shortage of personal protective equipment.”

“Preventing a crisis such as acute shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers should be prioritised by health authorities in Africa, and in this context as part of the COVID-19 response,” the Africa CDC emphasised.

It also called on COVID-19 response teams across African countries, to include actions to prevent PPE shortages in their planning, as adequate planning may minimise the negative consequences of an acute shortage.

The guidelines provide consideration and a series of options that can be used, to inform country strategies in managing any shortages of personal protective equipment.– NNN-ENA

Source: NAM News Network